Jessica Alba's Bright Wardrobe

By Rebecca Silverstein

If there's one thing we know about Jessica Alba, it's that she doesn't like to blend into the background. Her bright, bold style proves it! Need inspiration as to how to add color into your wardrobe? Click through to see how Jessica rocks rainbow hues.

While we love Jessica's striped Amanda Uprichard sweater and red skinny jeans, our favorite part of this ensemble is Haven's coordinated bright pink top!

