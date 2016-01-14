Kate Moss: Street style lessons from the queen of cool

On Jan. 16, 2016, the one and only Kate Moss turns 42! From funky hats to furry coats, we've rounded up some of the supermodel's most iconic street style moments. Join us as we study the fashion icon's wonderfully wearable yet eccentric way of mixing of patterns, shapes and textures in her everyday life. First up, this quintessentially Kate ensemble that she rocked in London on Jan. 11, 2016. Kate paid homage to her late friend David Bowie with a T-shirt featuring the music legend's face, which she wore under a black fur coat. Fashionistas, take note: In order to take a simple rock-inspired look up a notch, just add sparkles! Kate donned shimmering trousers and glittery purple platform boots in another nod to the glam rock icon, then topped the whole ensemble with a black hat.

