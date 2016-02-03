Lena Headey's wild style

When she's not decked out in period costumes and a long, blond wig, it's almost impossible to recognize "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey. In real life, Cersei Lannister's brunet alter ego rocks an asymmetrical bob and favors quirky, funkier styles. In honor of the debut of the 42-year-old Bermuda-born British beauty's latest film, "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," on Feb. 5, 2016, check out her surprisingly wild style, starting with her look during the 2013 Emmys. Lena donned an Alessandra Rich dress with sheer snakeskin-print overlay and a thigh-high slit during television's biggest night on Sept. 22, 2013.

