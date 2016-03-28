Mariah Carey's engagement ring and more of the best celeb bling of 2016

Check out the best celebrity bling of 2016 -- from planet-sized sparklers to diamond chokers and more -- starting with Mariah Carey's massive engagement ring. In January 2016, Australian billionaire James Packer proposed to the diva with a 35-carat rock designed by Wilfredo Rosado, which she showed off during the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 28. Their love story has since run its course, but as they say, diamonds are forever! Now keep reading for more of the year's most impressive jewels!

RELATED: The 25 best looks from awards season 2016