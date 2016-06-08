Homeless chic to haute couture: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's most stylish moments

The most fashionable twins on the planet -- that would be Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen -- have parlayed their unique and iconic fashion sense into a $1 billion fashion empire. The actresses-turned-style-dynamos have been fronting fashion lines since age 14 and started their own couture label, The Row, 12 years ago. They've also been named Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America TWICE since 2012. To mark their 32nd birthday on June 13, 2018, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of MK and Ashley's most memorable fashion moments, starting with their 2016 Met Gala appearance. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's style transformation