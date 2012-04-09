Maternity Style: Hits and Misses

kourtney kardashian pregnant

By Molly McGonigle

If it seems as though every celeb has just given birth or is pregnant, then it's because Hollywood has baby fever. But how are these preggers ladies dressing up their bumps? Click through and be the judge on how Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and more celebs are embracing maternity style.

Prior to delivering daughter Penelope Scotland Disick on July 8, Kourtney was coy about showing off her baby bump during her second pregnancy, and this red muumuu she chose for an appearance on "Fox and Friends" on April 9 was no exception. Her sky-high heels show that she's not willing to sacrifice style for comfort. Lookin' good, Kourt!