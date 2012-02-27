Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Academy Awards

By Kat Giantis

Of course Gwyneth Paltrow would wear a cape to the Academy Awards. After all, there's nothing this Oscar-winning, GOOP-spouting superwoman can't do. Heck, she's even robbed us of the chance to use Edna Mode's "No capes!" cri de coeur from "The Incredibles" as a punchline, because we (grudgingly) adore her modern, all-white Tom Ford ensemble. Gwyneth went just as sparingly elegant on her makeup and accessories, nixing earrings and a necklace in favor of a statement ring and a sparkly cuff that Wonder Woman would gladly trade her Lasso of Truth and star-spangled bustier to possess.