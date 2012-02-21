Oscar Fashion Lessons

By Molly McGonigle

As much as we like to say we watch award shows for the performances and to see who wins, more often than not, the fashion is what gets everyone talking. And the Academy Awards are no different. From Michelle Williams' marigold dress to Beyonce's black dress covered in gold roses, click through and take a look at some style lessons we can pick up from previous Oscar red carpets.

Jennifer Garner opted for a hue rarely seen on the Academy Awards red carpet when she donned this tangerine asymmetrical vintage Valentino gown with an iridescent train.