Reese Witherspoon Street Style

By Molly McGonigle

From her collection of stripes, skirts and various denim items, Reese Witherspoon makes sure she always looks perfectly accessorized and on-trend, whether she's running errands, going to church, or grabbing lunch with friends. While we'd love to raid her closet, we'll settle for a collection of her best looks to get inspired. And since "This Means War" opens Feb. 17, we had good reason to round up some of her greatest outfits.

Reese got in the Valentine's Day spirit in a heart-patterned dress and a deep red scarf as she headed out for some retail therapy in New York on Feb. 14, 2012.