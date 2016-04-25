Shay Mitchell: The 'Pretty Little Liars' star's best looks

Our favorite "Pretty Little Liar," Shay Mitchell, is making the leap to the big screen! Shay will be starring alongside Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson in "Mother's Day," in theaters on April 29, 2016. In honor of the Canada-born cutie's new flick, we're rounding up some of her best looks over the years. First up: her "Mother's Day" premiere ensemble! The brunette wore this beautiful metallic beaded Temperley London number for the big night. Keep reading to see more of Shay's best outfits!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for April 2016