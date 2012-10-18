Stars Wearing Peplum

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Love it or hate it, peplum is here to stay. From the catwalk to the mean streets, the trend has graced the fine figures of everyone from Jennifer Garner and Kim Kardashian to Eva Longoria and Jessica Biel. But the usually flattering style -- a short overskirt that's typically attached to the waist of a fitted jacket, blouse, or dress -- doesn't work every time. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have embraced the trend in their red carpet and everyday fashion, and to pick up some inspiration!

Miranda Kerr donned a wildly fun dress by Romance Was Born during the David Jones runway show in Sydney on Aug. 14, 2012. In addition to bright colors, bold patterns, and glittery embellishments, the couture featured two layers of peplum panels. "[It's] really well constructed and that dress gives the illusion of an hourglass figure, which I love," Miranda said.