Stars at NYFW 2009: Fashion flashback

NYFW is upon us! With the semi-annual event coming up in New York City on Feb. 8, 2019, Wonderwall.com went through the archives to dig up what the stars wore to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week exactly a decade ago, starting with Kim Kardashian West. The reality TV star slipped on a silky white tuxedo-inspired pantsuit, which she paired with big hair and a bright red lip, for the Alice+Olivia presentation on Feb. 16, 2009. Keep reading for more fashion flashbacks from your favorite celebs at NYFW 2009...

