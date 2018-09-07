Fashion Flashback: New York Fashion Week in the 2000s

New York Fashion Week 2018 is upon us! In honor of the major style event, we're taking a stroll down memory lane to reminisce on what NYFW looked like back in the 2000s. Curious to see which stars were on hand for the biggest shows? Let's get started, with a quintessentially 2006 photo of Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Ryan Cabrera! The "The Hills" frenemies and the pop star posed for this awesomely aughts snap at the Yellow Fever & Clandestine Industries Spring 2007 fashion show in September that year. Keep reading for more amazing throwback photos!

