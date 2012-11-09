Stars With the Edgiest Style

By Molly McGonigle

It's always refreshing to see how stars transform their style as their careers and lives evolve. In Hollywood, more and more guys and gals are turning into edgy fashionistas. From Miley Cyrus to Rihanna, see how certain celebs are showing off their unique wardrobes.

While she has access to lots of couture gowns, Kristen Stewart likes to stick to her tomboy style. At the recent 2012 AFI Fest, she rocked a white midriff-and-black-pants ensemble by Nicolas Ghesquière for Balenciaga. She capped the look off with a dark lip and her favorite tough-girl stare.