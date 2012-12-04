Winter Street Style: Christina Aguilera

By Rebecca Silverstein

Temperatures are cooling down, which means it's time to break out the winter wardrobe. But maintaining your personal style while bundling up isn't always easy. Take a look at how "The Voice" star Christina Aguilera does it.

Not only did Christina's red boots and puffy vest give her otherwise black-and-gray outfit a pop of color, but they also helped keep her warm during London's bitterly cold winter.

