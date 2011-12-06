Year in Review: Celebrity Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

"Isn't it fabulous?" a delighted Sarah Jessica Parker asked the crowd during a ladies luncheon in Melbourne, Australia. "It's both thoroughly modern and an homage to my concept for 'Sex and the City 3,' in which Carrie has trouble conceiving, despite Mr. Big's super-sperm. Plus, it has a vintage vibe, like Ms. Pac-Man after she's waka-waka'd with that belly-bursting creature from 'Alien.'"