Trend Report: Cheetah Girls

By Rebecca Silverstein

On a recent episode of "The Rachel Zoe Project," Rachel showed her spots: The woman dies for animal prints. "I think every woman should have leopard, but not every woman will wear leopard," she said. "You have to have courage to wear leopard." See which stars are brave enough to try this wild trend.

After her split with Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson has been on the prowl, and her dress proves it!

