Trend Report: Backless Dresses

Heidi Klum backless dress

By Katie Mathewson

From minis to cutouts and V-necks, stars flash some sections of skin on the red carpet more than others. Right now, it's the back side's time to shine. No, we're not talking about that backside ... just bring that gaze a little more north and see who's been showing off their beautiful backs with these red carpet dresses.

Heidi Klum, no stranger to ever-changing fashion trends, isn't afraid to go low in this sleek black gown.