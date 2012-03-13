Trend Report: Black and Gold Dresses

Jessica Chastain Oscar dress

By Molly McGonigle

Every season, new trends spread like wildfire through Hollywood. Lately, the leading ladies in Tinsletown are all about black and gold dresses. See how people like Jessica Chastain, Alicia Keys and Gwyneth Paltrow have embraced the latest fashion craze.

Jessica Chastain has certainly established herself as a red carpet darling after her big year, thanks to "The Help." At the Oscars, she was considered one of the best dressed because of her black Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered gold throughout that she complemented with a simple hairstyle and minimal gold drop earrings.