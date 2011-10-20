Trend Report: Black and White

emma stone black and white dress

By Molly McGonigle

Black and white -- it's one of the most classic color combos. But thanks to stylists and celebs trying to stand out recently, black and white can be glam and sophisticated or fun and funky, depending on your mood. From Emma Stone to ScarJo to Nicole Richie, see how Hollywood's most stylish ladies are rocking black and white their own way.

Daring to show some skin, Emma Stone wears a white Luca Luca gown with scattered black polka dots and a black patent leather belt. Her side-swept red hair and bold lip complete the flirty look.