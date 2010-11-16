Trend Report: Burlesque Couture

By Rebecca Silverstein

Burlesque isn't just alive and well in Holly Madison's "Peepshow" revue; it's all over the closets of Hollywood's hottest celebs too. That doesn't mean actresses are moonlighting as strippers to pay the bills (well, not the A-list ones anyway), but rather that the sexy style has made its way from the stage to the runway. In honor of the new movie "Burlesque," we're checking out celebs whose outfits could've come straight from the set.

With her mesh bodysuit, hot pants, bandanna and gold dangling earrings, Miley Cyrus mixed hip-hop and burlesque at the MuchMusic Video Awards to create her own unique style: hip-hesque.

