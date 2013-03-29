Trend Report: Checkered Looks

Jessica Alba checkered louis vuitton checks dress

By Stacie Anthony

Stars are going mad for checkered prints! Whether they're rocking Louis Vuitton's chessboard creations or a different designer's more angular look, they're doing so in style. Click through to see your favorite Hollywood fashionistas -- like Kerry Washington and Kirsten Dunst -- rocking this boxy trend.

It was Jessica Alba who first got us to notice this popular trend this season when she arrived at the 2013 InStyle and Warner Bros. 70th annual Golden Globe Awards afterparty wearing a black-and-white long-sleeve, knee-length Louis Vuitton dress and black pointy heels. Jessica completed her look with her trademark side-parted 'do and a red pout.