Trend Report: Green
By Rebecca Silverstein
From emerald gowns to olive military jackets, green is everywhere this season. Get into the St. Patty's Day spirit by checking out these celebs in green.
Wearing sunglasses may be Paris Hilton's attempt at going incognito, but it's nearly impossible to miss her in that bright-green getup.
