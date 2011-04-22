Trend Report: Ladies in Leather Pants

By Kat Giantis

What do Jim Morrison, Shaft, Joan Jett and the Terminator have in common? Besides being bad muthas, they've all worn the heck out of leather pants. And this season, even the Gap has declared that leather is "becoming your new jean." Demi Moore seems to agree. She shimmied into skinny chocolate-hued leather pants from Louis Vuitton during a recent red-carpet appearance with husband Ashton Kutcher. Who else is sheathing their gams in second-skin slacks? Read on to find out -- a few might surprise you ...