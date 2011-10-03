Trend Report: Lingerie Goes Mainstream

Lea Michele sexy outfit

By Rebecca Silverstein

This season, lingerie won't just be in the bedroom. Rather, you'll see it all over red carpets from New York to L.A. See how stylish stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively and Lea Michele are rocking the trend of wearing underwear-inspired looks as outerwear.

Would conservative Rachel Berry approve of Lea Michele's racy lace and tulle number? Maybe not, but we sure do!