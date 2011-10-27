Trend Report: Slits

Angelina Jolie slit

By Molly McGonigle

It's been a year since Angelina Jolie boldly posed with her leg thrust out at the last Academy Awards. And despite the flak she took for her awkward red carpet stance, Angelina totally revived the slit trend. Ever since that fateful day, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and more are daring to wear their slits even higher and higher. The question is: Will we see more leg at the Oscars this year?

When Angelina hit the red carpet, her leg became the one seen around the world. Angelina's black velvet Atelier Versace was stunning in it's own right, but looked a little awkward with her right leg jutting out so far.