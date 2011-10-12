Trend Report: Yellow

Kim Kardashian fashion

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's about that time of year when the leaves turn beautiful shades of red, orange and yellow during fall foliage. And it looks like celebs are following suit! Yellow is the color of fall 2011. Get inspired by celebs who are rocking this vibrant trend.

Kim Kardashian complemented her long-sleeved, mustard dress with a chunky turquoise and gold necklace at the Rachel Roy fashion show during Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

