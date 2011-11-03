Undressed for Nov. 3: Celebrity Fashion Flubs

By Kat Giantis

"Isn't it fabulous?" a delighted Sarah Jessica Parker asked the crowd during a ladies luncheon in Melbourne, Australia. "It's thoroughly modern, just like my concept for 'Sex and the City 3,' in which Carrie has trouble conceiving, despite Mr. Big's super-sperm. And yet it also has a vintage vibe, like Ms. Pac-Man after she's boom-chicka-waka-waka'd with the belly-bursting creature from 'Alien.'"