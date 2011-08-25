Undressed! for Aug. 25: Celebrity Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

Worn-o Graphic: What we see when we stare too long into the abyss that is Kelly Osbourne's suit-of-armor-shouldered minidress: her internal organs; a hedgehog trapped inside an MC Escher print; the leftover skin from the last time her "Fashion Police" co-host Joan Rivers went under the knife; very detailed directions to her lady parts; a pictorial representation of the psychedelic trip Ozzy took after biting into that bat; and an evil clown about to consume our soul.

