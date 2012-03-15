Undressed for March 14: Star Style Slip-Ups

By Kat Giantis

"She's only 19." We find ourselves saying this a lot about Miley Cyrus, like when she gets a ribcage tattoo of questionable aesthetic value, or licks the frosting off a phallus-shaped cake, or wears a teensy, boob-squishing crop-topped bustier and see-through skirt to boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's movie premiere. Fortunately, it's an age where you can get away with pretty much anything, even dressing like a Stevie Nicks impersonator belting out "Gypsy" during a big, hip-shaking Bollywood dance number.

