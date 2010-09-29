Undressed! for Sept. 29: Celeb Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

Oh, the Laces You'll Go: Hey, y'all. Miley Cyrus here. Can you believe that in less than two months I'll be turning 18? I'll be a bona fide grown-up. That means I can finally vote! I sure hope "American Idol" has some decent contestants this time around. Man, I can't wait until my birthday. I'll be free to do whatever I want, whenever I want. Like get a tattoo. Wait, I already did that. Several times. Well, I'll be old enough to become a stripper if I'm so inclined. Actually, now that I think about it, I kinda did that, too. At least I'll be able to rock the clothes I want without the interference of my parents and their lame rules. If I never have to hear, "Young lady, don't you even think about leaving this house without a see-through lace vest over your bra" again, it'll be the best gift ever.

RELATED: Is Miley shacking up?