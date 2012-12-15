Undressed Year in Review: 2012's biggest fashion disasters
By Kat Giantis
A sure sign that your dress is too tight: when the shadowy outline of your squished bellybutton and nipular zone are clearly visible. Other stylistic pitfalls Christina Aguilera should try to avoid in the future include accidentally setting her makeup gun to "Kabuki mask" and cruelly using My Little Pony's cute and colorful tail as hair extensions.
By Kat Giantis
A sure sign that your dress is too tight: when the shadowy outline of your squished bellybutton and nipular zone are clearly visible. Other stylistic pitfalls Christina Aguilera should try to avoid in the future include accidentally setting her makeup gun to "Kabuki mask" and cruelly using My Little Pony's cute and colorful tail as hair extensions.