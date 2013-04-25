Voting: Would You Wear This Fashion Trend?

Emmanuelle Chriqui print pants

By Katie Mathewson

Some spring trends -- like pastels, florals, and black-and-white -- are eternal. Others depend completely on whatever the designers feel like throwing on the runway. But if there's one thing you can count on, it's that celebs stay current! You, on the other hand, have the luxury of dressing yourself. So, you independent thinker, click through and let us know if you love (or hate) these spring trends!

Emmanuelle Chriqui picked up on one of the biggest trends this year: printed pants! She paired her colorful slacks with a classy top and blazer. Are you a fan of her bold bottom half or do you stick to denim?