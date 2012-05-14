Would You Wear This Trend?

By Molly McGonigle

There's a plethora of new, exciting trends popping up all over the place. From colorful hair to neon pants, Hollywood's leading fashionistas can't get enough of these new looks. Click through to see how celebs like Jessica Alba and Beyonce are wearing the hottest trends, and vote on whether or not you would rock their looks.

Floral pants have been everywhere for the past few months. And as you can tell, this spring-inspired look works on every body size -- even on ladies who have growing baby bumps. Kristin Cavallari dressed up her bright purple-and-pink floral pants with a black jacket and shirt. Meanwhile, Minka Kelly showed off her fit figure in white floral pants and a black-leather midriff top.