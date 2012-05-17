Happy Birthday, Grace Jones!

By Laura Blum

Decades before Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj became paragons of eccentric dress, Grace Jones was flaunting her wild style worldwide. The model, singer and actress was Andy Warhol's muse, and since ruling the '70s nightclub scene, she's been an entertainment icon. On her 64th birthday, Wonderwall rounds up some of her funkiest fashion moments over the years.

In July 2009, Grace wore a skin-tight white-and-gold patterned body suit, sky-high heels and a glowing white headpiece and wig while performing at the Hollywood Bowl.