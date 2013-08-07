Jennifer Aniston's Most Colorful Looks

Jennifer Aniston red dress

By Stacie Anthony

Neutrals are Jennifer Aniston's best friend. More often than not the stylish star dons her favorite muted monochromatic looks on and off the red carpet. So when she steps out in a bright hue, it's truly shocking. To celebrate her colorful character, Rose O'Reilly, in "We're the Millers," we dug up the few moments that Jen wore color.

Jennifer took our breath away during the 2013 Academy Awards when she arrived in this red Valentino gown. Despite the simplicity of the dress, the color of the garment made for a bold statement. Swoon.