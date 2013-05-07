Kardashian Bikini Fashion Lessons

By Stacie Anthony

Springtime can be frightening. It's the time of year when we shed our clothes and slip on a swimsuit after months of hibernating in layers. With our winter bods on display, we dive headfirst into bikini boot camp and the search for a two-piece with the perfect fit. So while you're on the hunt for this season's hottest swimwear, let's click through to learn some valuable bikini lessons from the gals who have hit up every coast in the world -- the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Mix-and-match sizes don't always work

Sure Kim's white bikini is cute, but this is what happens when the bottom and the top are different sizes. It appears that the reality princess tried squeezing her trademark badonkadonk into a size too small, when she really should've gone up one size for a better-fitting brief.