Kate Moss Fashion Retrospective

kate moss red carpet

By Stacie Anthony

Kate Moss may be a supermodel, but she's also a style icon. And when she isn't gracing the glossy covers of magazines or strutting her stuff on the catwalk, she unknowingly inspires fashionistas with her edgy, chic fashion sense. So in honor of Kate's birthday on Jan. 16, click through to wish her a very HBD by taking a look back at her best fashion moments.

Kate dazzled in this silvery Stella McCartney gown at the 2008 Met Gala in New York. She complemented her look with a classic chignon and drop earrings.