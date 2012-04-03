Kate Winslet's Style Evolution

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been nearly two decades since Kate Winslet starred in "Titanic," and we haven't let go of this A-lister since. But that doesn't mean she's stayed the same. In honor of the Jan. 31 release of her film "Labor Day," take a look back at Kate's fashion transformation.

RELATED: 'Titanic' -- Where Are They Now?

A bright-eyed Kate Winslet arrived at the 1998 Academy Awards in a green Givenchy gown with ornate gold embroidery designed by Alexander McQueen. The Oscar nominee's dress was meant to reflect the glory of the Titanic, but what do you think: Did her couture sink or swim?