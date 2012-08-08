Kim and Kanye's Matching Style

By Stacie Anthony

It's no surprise that Life & Style magazine recently reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent a whopping $4 million on their worldwide romance. Not only have these high-priced lovebirds been spotted all over the globe, they've also amassed a fortune's worth of matching designer duds. From monochromatic ensembles to their mutual love for leather, click through to check out Kimye's synchronized style.

RELATED: Serial Celeb Romantics

Cute in Cream

In one of their first red carpet appearances as a couple, Kimye set the tone for their matching style evolution. At the "Cruel Summer" presentation during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Kim wore a gold-and-cream Balmain minidress paired with sexy satin boots that complemented Kanye's cream blazer, denim, black velvet loafers and gold accessories.