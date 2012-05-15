Kristen Stewart: 'I Love Living in Different Worlds'

By Wonderwall Editors

You've seen her as a high school kid-turned-vampire bride in the "Twilight" movies, as a young Joan Jett in "The Runaways" and most recently, as the doomed fairytale heroine in "Snow White and the Huntsman." Well, it turns out Kristen Stewart makes a pretty sexy guy, too. In the June issue of Elle, the busy 22-year-old tries out a menswear look -- along with a few sultry and undeniably feminine ensembles -- as she shares what intrigues her about playing different roles and more.

On her sheltered childhood:

"You can learn so much from bad things. I feel boring. I feel like, 'Why is everything so easy for me? I can't wait for something crazy to f------ happen to me. Just life. I want someone to f--- me over!' Do you know what I mean?"

"It's one of the reasons I want to act. I love living in different worlds, because a lot of times mine is pretty nice and easy."