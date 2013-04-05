Lily Collins on fashion, staying out of the drama, her iconic eyebrows, and more!

Lily Collins

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Prepare yourselves for the age of Lily Collins! If you've yet to discover the 24-year-old beauty -- who appeared in "The Blind Side" and "Abduction" before landing the starring role of Snow White in 2012's "Mirror, Mirror" -- there'll be no missing her in 2013. With a variety of projects just around the corner, from indie comedy "The English Teacher" and drama "Stuck in Love" to major franchise bait "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," plus a knack for fashion that's sure to make her a mainstay at the top of the best-dressed list, there's no denying Lily is poised for superstardom. The starlet chatted with Wonderwall about the best advice she's received from her showbiz family (her dad is singer-songwriter Phil Collins), the inspiration for her chic style sense, her feelings on her now-iconic eyebrows, staying out of Hollywood drama, and more!

Keep reading for our exclusive interview. …