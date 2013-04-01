Selena Gomez's Sexy Single Gal Style

Selena Gomez style

By Katie Mathewson

You know, the last time we dealt with a breakup, we wore sweatpants for weeks and watched Meg Ryan movies. But not Selena Gomez! She's gallivanting around the world to promote "Spring Breakers" and getting her fans riled up over her highly anticipated new single "Come and Get It," all while impressing us with her sexy single-gal style. We've gotta say, Selena -- the Bieber breakup did you good!

She may have been on a purple-and-orange carpet and surrounded by slime, but the "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress looked totally sophisticated at the Kids' Choice Awards. The single lady -- who took home a Nickelodeon blimp for Favorite TV Actress -- wore a flirty Oscar de la Renta top and shorts with Gucci heels.