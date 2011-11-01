Short vs. Long Hair

nicole richie haircuts

By Molly McGonigle

Celebrities are really good at changing up their looks at the drop of a hat. Rihanna has gone from red to blond to brunette to curly to straight in the span of a month. Many stars are chameleons with their hair, and lately, the trend has been to chop several inches off those famous tresses. Click through to vote on whether stars like Nicole Richie, Rihanna and Julianne Hough look better with long or short hair.

Nicole Richie rocked long, boho-chic loose curls for years. But she recently freshened up her look by getting bangs and cutting off a few inches of her blond hair, creating a polished and slightly edgier look.