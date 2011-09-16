Street Style vs. Red-Carpet Style

reese witherspoon style

By Molly McGonigle

When you are photographed every day, all year long, it can be hard to keep your wardrobe fresh. Lucky for them, celebs can dabble in all sorts of trends, styles and couture to try and get noticed for their fresh fashion choices. Click through to vote on whether stars like Zoe Saldana and Vanessa Hudgens have better street style or red carpet fashion!

Whether she's posing on the red carpet or running errands around town, Reese Witherspoon always manages to look like a walking J.Crew advertisement.