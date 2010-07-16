Style Profile: Christina Hendricks
By Melissa Hunter
Christina Hendricks came into the spotlight as the vampy, poised Joan Holloway on "Mad Men" in 2007. Since then, her fiery red hair and *ahem* fiery curves have caught the attention of men as well as fashion designers, who have grown tired of styling waifish starlets and rail-thin runway models (we hope). So let's take a look at the gorgeous Christina's looks through her "Mad" years.
Hendricks dazzled in this formfitting maroon dress at the DGA Awards this year. The flower adds a little Carrie Bradshaw flair, while drawing extra attention to her plunging neckline (as if she needed it).
