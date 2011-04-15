Style Profile: Courteney Cox

By Rebecca Silverstein

Can you believe that Courteney Cox has been walking red carpets since before most of her "Scream 4" costars were even born? Yep, the former "Friends" icon has been in the biz for quite a while now. Let's take a gander at which of this slasher flick chick's red-carpet looks are to die for ... and which should just die.

It's a good thing "Friends" won the outstanding comedy series Emmy in 2002, because Courteney was dressed to boogie the night away in her baby blue flapper-inspired Christian Dior chiffon dress.

