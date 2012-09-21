Dianna Agron's Gleeful, Girlie Style

By Rebecca Silverstein

Dianna Agron has spent the past three seasons of "Glee" wearing Quinn Fabray's Cheerios uniform on-screen. But when she's on the red carpet, it's a completely different story. This gorgeous blonde is always a treat with her fun and flirty fashion choices. Celebrate the new season of "Glee" by taking a look back at her most stunning looks.

While we love the Christian Cota tulip wrap dress that Dianna wore to the August 2011 premiere of "Glee: The 3-D Concert Movie" in Los Angeles, our favorite part of her look is her shaggy 'do.

