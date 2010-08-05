Style Profile

Style Profile: Eva Mendes

Splash News

By Rebecca Silverstein

When you're as sexy as Eva Mendes, it's hard to not look good. But this Latina siren doesn't rely on showing lots of skin to wow on the red carpet. From flirty florals to sparkling sequins, she's game to take risks with loads of different looks. Take a look back at Eva's fashion past, including what she wore to the premiere of her latest flick, "The Other Guys."

Not everyone can pull off canary yellow, but not everyone is Eva Mendes. Her strapless, ruffled Blass dress was a ray of sunshine at the premiere of "The Spirit."

