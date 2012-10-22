Halle Berry's Sexy, Sophisticated Style

halle berry red carpet

By Rebecca Silverstein

Halle Berry spends more time dressing up and strutting out on the red carpet in a year than most actors do in a lifetime. It's one of those necessary evils of being one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. So naturally, over the course of her career, she's cultivated her style, creating a sexy yet sophisticated look that's all her own. Check out Halle's style profile.

At the 2010 Carousel of Hope Ball, Halle sported a red satin Yves Saint Laurent gown that surely got pulses racing.

RELATED: Celebrity Breakup Makeovers